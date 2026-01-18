 'Obsessed With Dressing Up/Act As Bride': Maryam Nawaz's Look At Son's Wedding Sparks Debate On Pakistani Social Media Platforms
Junaid Safdar, son of Maryam Nawaz, married Shanzeh Ali in a lavish Lahore wedding that sparked online debate over fashion choices. Maryam Nawaz’s bridal-style outfits divided opinion, while the bride faced criticism for wearing Indian designer ensembles. Social media reactions ranged from praise to backlash, turning the high-profile wedding into a viral discussion

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 07:42 PM IST
Junaid Safdar, the son of senior Pakistani politician and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, recently married Shanzeh Ali in an opulent wedding ceremony held in Lahore. The wedding brought together influential political families, with Junaid being the grandson of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and Shanzeh the granddaughter of Rohail Asghar, a longtime associate of the Sharif family.

While the grand scale of the celebrations drew widespread attention, it was the fashion on display that truly ignited conversations across Pakistani social media platforms.

Maryam Nawaz’s wedding looks spark online debate

Even before the bride’s outfits became a topic of discussion, Maryam Nawaz herself became a focal point online. For her son’s mehendi ceremony, she wore a yellow and powder-orange lehenga, followed by a traditional mint-green ensemble for the wedding day.

As images circulated widely, opinions were sharply divided. Some users applauded her elegance and presence, while others accused her of overshadowing the bride.

“Maryam Nawaz and her never-ending obsession to dress up/act as a bride,” one user wrote.

“Maryam Nawaz looks more beautiful than the bride,” commented another.

However, criticism was equally vocal. “She did it to the first bahu and now she’s doing it again. Self-obsessed, pathetic log,” read a Reddit comment.

Another user remarked, “That’s the thing. The most important person in a wedding is the bride. Absolutely no one should wear better clothes than the bride.”

“So why she dressed like a dulhan?” asked one commenter.

Defending her, a user wrote, “Every mother has the right to look most Beautiful at the wedding of her son.”

Bride’s Indian designer outfits trigger mixed reactions

Shanzeh Ali also found herself under intense scrutiny for her sartorial choices. For her mehendi, she opted for a lehenga designed by renowned Indian couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee. On the wedding day, she chose a heavily embroidered red saree by Tarun Tahiliani, styled with a diamond choker adorned with a prominent emerald centerpiece.

While many admired the craftsmanship and luxury, her preference for Indian designers stirred strong reactions among Pakistani netizens.

“Very mid. I’m sure Pakistani designers could have made her something more Pakistani,” read one Instagram comment.

“What’s this obsession with Indian designers? They drool over our Pakistani clothes and look at this!” a comment read.

