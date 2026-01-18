Watch: IndiGo Pilot's 'Gen Alpha' Style Flight Announcement For Daughter On Board Goes Viral; Uses Terms Like 'Lit', '67', 'Vibe' & 'No Cap'

A heartwarming moment aboard an IndiGo flight has taken social media by storm after a pilot surprised his daughter during her school trip, leaving passengers smiling and the internet applauding his thoughtful gesture.

What began as a standard in-flight welcome soon turned into a touching family moment. Pilot Gurdish Singh, who was operating IndiGo flight 6E5124 from Mumbai to Nagpur, revealed over the aircraft’s intercom that the journey was extra special for him. Among the passengers were his daughter and her Class 6 classmates, travelling together for a school excursion.

Unaware of her father’s plan, the young girl listened as Singh addressed the cabin, explaining that he wanted to make the flight memorable for the children on board, especially his “little princess.”

Gen Alpha vibes at 36,000 Feet

After acknowledging the teachers and school staff accompanying the students, Singh switched gears with a playful tone that instantly caught attention. Using trendy, Gen Alpha-style slang, he invited passengers to relax, enjoy their snacks, and “vibe” during the cruise at 36,000 feet.

His light-hearted comment asking his daughter to behave, reminding her that her dad was flying the plane, drew laughter and applause from fellow passengers, making the announcement one of the most wholesome moments shared online in recent times.

Social media can’t get enough

The video, shared by Singh on Instagram, quickly gained traction. Netizens praised him not only for his flying skills but also for being a loving and involved father. Comments poured in calling him the “coolest Gen Alpha dad,” while others appreciated his effort to connect with his daughter using her generation’s language.

Many users also applauded the positive atmosphere created onboard, noting how such moments make air travel more personal and memorable.

From thoughtful cockpit announcements to compassionate cabin crew, moments like these highlight how small gestures can leave a lasting impression. Pilot Gurdish Singh’s surprise didn’t just make his daughter’s school trip unforgettable.