 Watch: IndiGo Pilot's 'Gen Alpha' Style Flight Announcement For Daughter On Board Goes Viral; Uses Terms Like 'Lit', '67', 'Vibe' & 'No Cap'
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: IndiGo Pilot's 'Gen Alpha' Style Flight Announcement For Daughter On Board Goes Viral; Uses Terms Like 'Lit', '67', 'Vibe' & 'No Cap'

Watch: IndiGo Pilot's 'Gen Alpha' Style Flight Announcement For Daughter On Board Goes Viral; Uses Terms Like 'Lit', '67', 'Vibe' & 'No Cap'

An IndiGo pilot delighted passengers and the internet by surprising his daughter during her Class 6 school trip from Mumbai to Nagpur. Using the aircraft intercom, he revealed her presence onboard and added playful Gen Alpha banter, earning praise online for being a caring father. The heartwarming moment quickly went viral on social media

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
article-image

A heartwarming moment aboard an IndiGo flight has taken social media by storm after a pilot surprised his daughter during her school trip, leaving passengers smiling and the internet applauding his thoughtful gesture.

What began as a standard in-flight welcome soon turned into a touching family moment. Pilot Gurdish Singh, who was operating IndiGo flight 6E5124 from Mumbai to Nagpur, revealed over the aircraft’s intercom that the journey was extra special for him. Among the passengers were his daughter and her Class 6 classmates, travelling together for a school excursion.

Unaware of her father’s plan, the young girl listened as Singh addressed the cabin, explaining that he wanted to make the flight memorable for the children on board, especially his “little princess.”

Gen Alpha vibes at 36,000 Feet

FPJ Shorts
CBSE Class 10 SST Board Exam 2026: Expert Shares Last-Minute Revision And Scoring Tips
CBSE Class 10 SST Board Exam 2026: Expert Shares Last-Minute Revision And Scoring Tips
La Grazia OTT Release Date: Everything To Know About Toni Servillo's Comedy Drama Film
La Grazia OTT Release Date: Everything To Know About Toni Servillo's Comedy Drama Film
VIDEO: Ball Kid FAINTS At Australian Open 2026, Zeynep Sönmez Wins Over Internet With Heartfelt Gesture
VIDEO: Ball Kid FAINTS At Australian Open 2026, Zeynep Sönmez Wins Over Internet With Heartfelt Gesture
Shunya Bridge On Mumbai Metro Line 2B Takes Final Zero Shape, Honouring Aryabhata’s Mathematical Legacy
Shunya Bridge On Mumbai Metro Line 2B Takes Final Zero Shape, Honouring Aryabhata’s Mathematical Legacy

After acknowledging the teachers and school staff accompanying the students, Singh switched gears with a playful tone that instantly caught attention. Using trendy, Gen Alpha-style slang, he invited passengers to relax, enjoy their snacks, and “vibe” during the cruise at 36,000 feet.

His light-hearted comment asking his daughter to behave, reminding her that her dad was flying the plane, drew laughter and applause from fellow passengers, making the announcement one of the most wholesome moments shared online in recent times.

Social media can’t get enough

The video, shared by Singh on Instagram, quickly gained traction. Netizens praised him not only for his flying skills but also for being a loving and involved father. Comments poured in calling him the “coolest Gen Alpha dad,” while others appreciated his effort to connect with his daughter using her generation’s language.

Many users also applauded the positive atmosphere created onboard, noting how such moments make air travel more personal and memorable.

From thoughtful cockpit announcements to compassionate cabin crew, moments like these highlight how small gestures can leave a lasting impression. Pilot Gurdish Singh’s surprise didn’t just make his daughter’s school trip unforgettable.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: IndiGo Pilot's 'Gen Alpha' Style Flight Announcement For Daughter On Board Goes Viral; Uses...
Watch: IndiGo Pilot's 'Gen Alpha' Style Flight Announcement For Daughter On Board Goes Viral; Uses...
'Pawsitive Attitude': Stray Dogs Join Runners At Tata Mumbai Marathon Early Morning; Adorable Video...
'Pawsitive Attitude': Stray Dogs Join Runners At Tata Mumbai Marathon Early Morning; Adorable Video...
‘Bilkul Bakwas… Better Luck Next Time’: Dhruv Rathee Responds, Mocks Viral Cheating On German...
‘Bilkul Bakwas… Better Luck Next Time’: Dhruv Rathee Responds, Mocks Viral Cheating On German...
'Indian Men Are Crazy For Beautiful Pakistani Girls': Pak Woman Claims Immigration Officer Flirted...
'Indian Men Are Crazy For Beautiful Pakistani Girls': Pak Woman Claims Immigration Officer Flirted...
MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli Casually Riding Bike? Viral Video Of Lookalikes Stuns Internet; Netizens Say...
MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli Casually Riding Bike? Viral Video Of Lookalikes Stuns Internet; Netizens Say...