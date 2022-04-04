Karnataka: Minister KS Eshwarappa backs call from right-wing groups to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques

After the hijab and halal controversy in Karnataka, a senior BJP minister has backed a call from some right-wing Hindu groups to restrict the use of loudspeakers at mosques during Ramzan.

While calling for a restriction, Minister for Rural Development and former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa Monday said, any solution to the issue can be found by taking the Muslim community into confidence, keeping the interests of students and patients in mind, according to media reports from Karwar.

Right-wing groups had threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers to counter the prayers from mosques, but the minister cautioned that it may lead to conflict between communities. He advised Muslim leaders to see to it that speakers are limited to their places of worship and don't disturb other people living in surrounding areas.

"This is not a competition for us to play Hanuman Chalisa loudly on speakers to counter them. I have no objections to you (Muslims) offering prayer, but because of your using of loudspeakers, if prayers are offered at temples and churches also in a similar way, it will lead to conflict between communities," he said, adding that in his opinion, it will be good if Muslim community leaders think about it and use speakers within the mosques, in a way it doesn't disturb others.

He said the Muslim community have for long been following the tradition of using loudspeakers to call for prayer, but it is disturbing students, including their own children, and patients.

