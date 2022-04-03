Watch Video: 'Hanuman Chalisa' being played from loudspeakers at MNS office in Mumbai's Ghatkopar after Raj Thackeray's appeal

'Hanuman Chalisa' being played from loudspeakers at the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena office in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, reported ANI.

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray yesterday said, "I am warning now, remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa."

Maharashtra NavnirmanSena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday asked the state government to remove the loudspeakers from mosques and warned of "putting loudspeakers in front of the mosques and play Hanuman Chalisa".

Addressing the party workers here, Thackeray said, "I am not against prayers, you can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now... Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa." The MNS chief demanded the government to revoke the pensions given to the MPs and MLAs and asked to take their farmhouse away if they have to be given houses.

Thackeray appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raid the mosques in the Muslim areas in Mumbai and said that the people living there are "Pakistani supporters".

"I appeal to PM Modi to raid the Madarasas at the Muslim shanties. Pakistani supporters are residing in these shanties. Mumbai Police knows what's happening there...Our MLAs using them for vote-bank, such people don't even have Aadhar Card, but the MLAs get them made," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 03:23 PM IST