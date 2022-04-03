'Law of land prevails in Maharashtra', says Sanjay Raut on Raj Thackeray's comment on removing loudspeakers at mosques

The law of the land prevails in Maharashtra and the Home Minister will do everything as per the law, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray asked the state government to remove the loudspeakers from mosques.

"Raj Thackeray was talking about taking down the loudspeakers installed in mosques yesterday. First, see in which all BJP ruled states Azaan has been stopped, loudspeakers removed from mosques...This is Maharashtra, where law of the land is followed," Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Saturday, Raj Thackeray asked the state government to remove the loudspeakers from mosques and warned of "putting loudspeakers in front of the mosques and playing Hanuman Chalisa".

Reacting to his remarks, Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Home Minister will do everything as per the law and the law of the land prevails in the state.

"People thought it (MNS chief Raj Thackeray's event at Shivaji Park yesterday) was BJP's event...The law of the land prevails in Maharashtra. Home minister will do everything as per the law to ensure law and order in state," he said.

Addressing the party workers on Saturday, Raj Thackeray said, "I am not against prayers, you can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now... Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa." The MNS chief demanded the government to revoke the pensions given to the MPs and MLAs and asked to take their farmhouse away if they have to be given houses.

"The MLA and MP pensions should be stopped. If you want to give homes, then give to the poor people who live in the slums. Why provide the MLAs houses? If you have to provide homes, then take their farmhouses away and then give them houses," he said.

Thackeray appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raid the mosques in the Muslim areas in Mumbai and said that the people living there are "Pakistani supporters".

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 01:33 PM IST