Karnataka HC refuses to release 19-year-old Amulya Leona who shouted Pakistan Zindabad, claims she will 'abscond'

Bengaluru court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Amulya Leona Noronha, a 19-year-old college student, stating that she may abscond if she is released, reported The Indian Express.

While rejecting her plea, sessions judge Vidhyadhar Shirahatti said that if the petitioner is granted bail, she may abscond, and hence the bail petition of the petitioner is liable to be rejected.

The court further obsereved that if Amulya is granted bail, she may involve in similar offence which affects peace at large.

Karnataka State had earlier opposed the bail plea of Amulya, who was charged with sedition for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during a CAA/NRC protest in Bengaluru in February this year.

“Amulya Leona is an influential person who may threaten and influence the witness and hamper the case in case of the prosecution and will abscond if released on bail,” the state said while trying to get the court to reject the bail plea.

Amulya had filed her reply before the HC to grant her bail earlier last month.

Amulya has been kept in custody since February 20, when she was arrested for shouting Pakistan Zindabad at an event to protest the CAA, NRC and NPR. Asaduddin Owaisi had attended that event.