Who is Amulya? All we know about girl who shouted Pak Zindabad

Amulya is an alumni of NMKRV College for women and is a former Translator/Interpreter at Bangalore Recording Company.

Earlier, last week, Amulya in a Facebook post praised all the neighbouring countries, including Pakistan. "Long Live India! Long Live Pakistan! Long Live Bangladesh! Long Live Sri Lanka! Long live Nepal! Long live Afghanistan! Long Live China! Long Live Bhutan!," she wrote in Kannada.

Amulya was not in the list of speakers but was invited to attend the gathering.

Condemning the act, Amulya's father said "What Amulya said is wrong. She was joined by some Muslims and was not listening to me."

A baffled Owaisi also rushed to snatch the mike from her and was joined by others who tried to remove her from the state. But the woman was adamant and raised the slogan again repeatedly. Later, the police stepped in and removed her from the dais. The woman had been taken into custody, police said adding she might be charged with sedition.

BJP targeted the Congress over the incident, alleging the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were a "joint venture between Pakistan & Anti-National Forces led by @INCIndia."