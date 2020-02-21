Anti-CAA protest: Amulya booked for raising pro-Pak slogan in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Yet another woman has been booked for raising a seditious slogan. This time it is Amulya, who shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Bengaluru.

She has been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC. The police are expected to interrogate her and produce her in the court later. Asaduddin Owaisi denounced her action at the rally and asserted, "We are for India".

The woman asked people to shout with her after the organisers invited her to address the gathering.