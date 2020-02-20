Anti-CAA protest: Thousands take to streets in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Thousands of people, predominantly Muslims, took to the streets across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday in a bid to gherao the State Secretariat in Chennai and Collectorates in the districts, demanding adoption of a resolution opposing the CAA and NRC in the Legislative Assembly.

In the State capital, teeming crowds spilled on to the Wallajah Road abutting the arterial Anna Salai, braving an order by the Madras High Court restraining the Federation of Tamil Nadu Islamic and Political Organisations from carrying out an agitation to “lay siege” to the Secretariat where the Assembly is in session.