Remember Amulya, the 19-year-old charged with sedition for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’? Karnataka govt appeals to HC to reject her bail plea

The Karnataka State has opposed the bail plea of 19-year-old Amulya, who was charged with sedition for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during a CAA/NRC protest in Bengaluru in February this year.

“Amulya Leona is an influential person who may threaten and influence the witness and hamper the case in case of the prosecution and will abscond if released on bail,” the state said while trying to get the court to reject the bail plea.

Amulya had filed her reply before the HC to grant her bail on Monday. The court will take a decision on May 28.

Amulya has been kept in custody since February 20, when she was arrested for shouting Pakistan Zindabad at an event to protest the CAA, NRC and NPR. Asaduddin Owaisi had attended that event.

However, if you see the entire video, Amulya shouts, “Pakistan Zindabad” thrice, following which she yells, “Hindustan Zindabad”. At this point, a baffled Owaisi also rushed to snatch the mike from her and was joined by others who tried to remove her from the state. But the woman was adamant and raised the slogan again repeatedly. Later, the police stepped in and removed her from the dais. The woman had been taken into custody, police said adding she might be charged with sedition.