Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi says Congress 'scared' as Sonia Gandhi addresses first rally in 4 years

During an election rally on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took swipe at the Congress party by stating that they were "scared" and had to bring veteran leader Sonia Gandhi after their "lies did not work" in the Karnataka election campaign.

Although the former Congress chief was not mentioned by name, the Prime Minister's remarks at the rally in central Karnataka's Shivamogga suggested a reference to her recent re-entry into the campaign.

PM says Congress scared, trying to dump responsibility of defeat

"Now, the Congress is so afraid and scared that when their lies did not work, then those who are not taking part in campaigning are being brought here. The Congress has started dumping the responsibility of defeat on each other," PM Modi said.

After largely staying away from public rallies and campaigning due to health concerns since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, 76-year-old Ms Gandhi addressed her first election meeting in Karnataka on Saturday, ahead of the state's voting day on May 10.

Sonia slams BJP at Hubballi rally

At a rally in Hubballi, located in the northern part of Karnataka, Sonia Gandhi accused PM Modi and the BJP of spreading "falsehoods" and "dividing" the country.

As the crowd chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' and 'Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' (Hail Hanuman), the Prime Minister was presented with a Hanuman idol and a saffron-coloured 'Shivaji' turban during the rally. PM Modi also declared that the Congress' "balloon of lies" had been burst by the people, as it was no longer effective.

During his roadshow in Bengaluru earlier that day, which was cut short due to the NEET exam, PM Modi expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response he received. He pledged to repay the people of Karnataka for their faith in him, saying, "I will develop Karnataka and refund your love with interest. I want to give you an original guarantee for your love and blessings."