'People of Karnataka don't need anyone's blessing': Sonia Gandhi attacks BJP, PM Modi in Bellary rally

Former Congress President and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in her first election rally in last four years in Karnataka's Hubbali, delivered an all guns blazing speech against the BJP and Prime Minister Modi.

Taking a swipe at BJP President JP Nadda's 'PM Modi's blessing' remark, the veteran politician said that the people of Karnataka do not need anyone's blessing. "People of Karnataka are very much capable of bringing prosperity themselves," Sonia Gandhi said.

Hitting out at the centre for its 'authoritarian' tactics, Sonia Gandhi reminded the audience that her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi had come to Chikmangalur to fight the Lok Sabha polls when Janata Party government was in power. Sonia also recalled that she had fought her first Lok Sabha election from Bellary in Karnataka, stressing that the Gandhi family has had an old relationship with the southern state.

Slamming the incumbent government over various issues like 40% commission, Nandini milk, etc, Sonia Gandhi asked the voters of Karnataka to vote for the grand old party.

It's everyone's responsibility to strengthen our voice against BJP govt of "dark rule", she said.

Invoking the 4,000 kms Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, she said the Yatra was against those whose job is to spread hatred.

Karnataka has a long connection with the Nehru-Gandhi family and has been a "comeback territory" in the past.

Karnataka is crucial for Congress as it can mark its revival for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. If BJP is defeated in Karnataka, the party will not be in power in any southern state.

With Rahul Gandhi having been disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case and the election debacles Congress faced in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress is pinning strong hopes on Karnataka where it has strong state leadership.

The party feels that a win in Karnataka will give it a massive boost to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the 2024 general elections and emerge as a fulcrum of opposition unity.

Rahul Gandhi has so far held 17 rallies and roadshows in Karnataka, while his sister Priyanka Gandhi has done 19 rallies.

Sonia Gandhi has not campaigned in any state elections in the recent past.

The former Congress president did the last election rally in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in her parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli.

She gave a speech at the Bharat Bachao rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on December 14, 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)