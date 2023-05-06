Indore: Congress burns effigies of Zardari, Brij Bhushan Singh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing the protest against the visit of Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Goa, Congress leaders staged a protest and burnt his effigy on Friday.

The Congress workers led by city spokesperson Vivek Khandelwal and RTI wing head Girish Joshi protested Zardari’s visit and put up the posters against his visit.

Congress leaders said that it is against the central government and said that it is painful for all the 140 crore citizens of the country that the man who is responsible for the death of many of our soldiers has been attending a programme in our country.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised that he would act strictly against Pakistan but that remained only as part of a speech and the government has forgotten the sacrifices of our soldiers and invited the enemy,” Joshi said.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders had also burnt effigy of president of Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Singh for no action against him even after an FIR has been lodged against him on the complaint of medal-winning wrestlers of the country.