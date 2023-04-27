Karnataka Elections 2023: Modi slams freebie culture, pushes for double-engine govt

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the “revdi culture” (culture of distributing freebies) and asked the electorate of Karnataka to end the practice.

The warranty of the Congress has expired and thus its guarantees have no meaning, Modi told BJP workers in a virtual address.

The Congress has made many poll promises. These include 200 units of free power to all households, 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), and ₹2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), as well as ₹3,000 every month for graduate youth and ₹1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years.

Partisan politics

Several states are spending a lot of money for the sake of partisan politics, which is also eating into the “share” of future generations, Modi said.

"The country cannot be run like this. Governments cannot be run like this. Governments have to think about the future alongwith the present. They have to work on asset creation so that the lives of families are on track for decades,” he said during the “Karyakartarondige Samvada (interaction with workers)”.

'First Develop India'

Modi contended that the BJP was not taking the shortcuts and said his other interpretation of FDI is First Develop India.

“The BJP doesn't think about five years of its own rule but thinks about the country. We think about taking India ahead in the next 25 years,” Modi said.

“If we have to make progress, we have to get rid of this revdi culture. I appeal to the youth that it is your duty to think about your future and that of your future generations,” he said.

“The Congress means guarantee of corruption, guarantee of nepotism. The Congress has reached a stage where it cannot give true guarantees. You are aware that Congress's warranty has expired. Then what is the meaning of its guarantees?” he asked.

“In our country some political parties have made politics the means of power and corruption. To achieve this, they are using all means. These political parties don't think about the future of the country, the future generation of Karnataka, its youth, women,” Modi said.

Modi's double-engine government push

The people of Karnataka have a lot of trust in the BJP, Modi said and told the party workers that “your effort in every booth will make BJP win a record number of seats”.

“We have to make people understand our programmes and the benefits of double-engine governments at the booth level by sitting and talking to them. Those who have the responsibility to make long speeches will do it, but karyakartas have to put their strength into booths and win the booths. I will also work with you in the coming days as a BJP karyakarta to seek the blessings of people of Karnataka,” Modi said.

Several BJP leaders including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister BS Yediyirappa, state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel, party national general secretary BL Santosh, poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and Union minister Shobha Karndlaje attended the virtual meeting.