Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress hits back at PM Modi over 'false guarantee’ remark, says PM commenting out of 'despair and desperation'

PM Modi (L) Jairam Ramesh (R) | File pic

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remark, "Congress means false guarantee," which he made while addressing BJP workers before the Karnataka Assembly election. Ramesh said the PM made such comments out of "despair and desperation".

Ramesh, who's also an in-charge of the Congress' communication department, took to Twitter and wrote, “After Amit Shah & Yogi, now it’s Modi’s turn to make outrageous comments due to despair & desperation.”

“On May 10th, people of Karnataka will guarantee the end of the BJP 40% Commission Sarkara. A few days later Congress Guarantees will be implemented like we have in RJ, CH & HP,” Ramesh further added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ramesh was referring to the Prime Minister's comments from his virtual address to the BJP workers, where he said, "Congress means false guarantee, Congress means guarantee of corruption. Congress is in that state where they cannot give any guarantee. And their warranty has also expired."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jairam Ramesh, taking the attack a notch above, wrote in another tweet: "It is now clear that BJP is losing Karnataka decisively. The response of the people to the campaigns of the Congress leadership has been overwhelming. This explains Amit Shah's 4-I strategy: Insult, Inflame, Incite & Intimidate. Shame on Shah! We are raising it with the ECI."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jairam Ramesh made his remarks just a few hours after senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dr. Parmeshwar, and DK Shivakumar filed a complaint with the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru against BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as organizers of a BJP rally for inciting hostility, promoting animosity and denigrating the opposition.