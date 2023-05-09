Karnataka Elections 2023: Here's all you need to know about the poll process, results & important dates |

The tenure of the Karnataka Assembly is set to end on 24 May 2023, and as a result, the state is gearing up for Assembly elections that will take place on 10 May 2023. With 224 constituencies in play, the Karnataka Assembly is the seventh-largest legislative body in India in terms of strength.

Election process and results

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the Karnataka elections will be conducted in a single phase, and the results will be declared on May 13.

To form a government in the Karnataka Assembly, a party needs to win at least 113 seats. There are 36 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for Schedules Tribes (ST). The incumbent Assembly has 75 seats held by Congress and 28 seats held by JD(S). The participating political parties are in the last leg of their campaigns and have released their list of candidates and manifestos.

Date and time for Karnataka Election 2023 Result

The ECI will take three days to process the votes after the voting is complete. The Karnataka election result 2023 will be announced on 13 May, and the official result will be released on the ECI website.

However all the news channels will be running the exit polls on May 10 after the voting is completed.

Total voters in Karnataka

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reviewed the election arrangements and law & order conditions in the state on 1 May 2023 through a video conference.

The total number of voters in Karnataka is 5,21,73,579 crores, with 2.62 crores being male and 2.59 crores being female. The state has set up 58,282 polling stations across its various constituencies.

Theme-based polling stations in Bengaluru

In a bid to increase voter turnout, the Election Commission has set up various theme-based polling stations in Bengaluru. In the cultural-based theme booth set up in Bengaluru, the EC has put up a message 'Your vote is precious please vote for Better India'.

The EC has created awareness among the voters to exercise their franchise, and it has gone a step ahead and created 264 theme-based booths in 28 Assembly constituencies in the city. Some of the unique stations set up this year include pink polling booths, youth polling booths, and cultural polling booths. The EC has set up a health-themed booth stating that 100% voting will help in the creation of a better society.