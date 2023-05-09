Karnataka Elections 2023: EC sets up 264 theme-based booths in 28 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 09, 2023

The Election Commission has set up theme-based polling stations in Bengaluru to increase voter turnout in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

A culture-based theme booth in Bengaluru encourages voters to exercise their franchise without coming under any kind of influence.

The EC has set up a health-theme booth with the message that 100 per cent voting will help in the creation of a better society.

The EC has created awareness among the voters to exercise their franchise.

Another cultural theme booth in Bengaluru has a message that says ‘Your vote is precious, please vote for Better India’.

A pink booth has been set up to attract women voters.

The aim is to increase voter turnout in the Greater Bengaluru region and ensure people exercise their right to vote.