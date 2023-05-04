Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress eats its own words, says state cannot ban Bajrang Dal

Bajrang Dal (Representative Image) |

As the Congress in Karnataka faces a huge backlash over the proposed ban on Bajarang Dal if voted to power, the party on Thursday tried to do some damage control with a senior leader saying the organisation (Dal) cannot be banned and the KPCC chief promising the people huge temples for Lord Hanuman across the state if voted to power in the May 10 Assembly election.

The proposal to ban the Dal was part of the Congress's poll manifesto. The Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the RSS-affiliated VHP, is also upset that the Congress has equated it with the banned PFI.

Even as the ink on the Congress manifesto is yet to dry, Veerappa Moily, a former chief minister of Karnataka and a member of parliament, said on Thursday there was no proposal to ban the Bajrang Dal.

'Bajrang Dal can't be banned by Karnataka govt'

“We have mentioned both the PFI and the Bajrang Dal in our manifesto. This includes all (radical) outfits. Banning an outfit is not possible by a state government. The Bajrang Dal cannot be banned by the Karnataka government,” he categorically said, leaving many Congress leaders red-faced in embarrassment.

“DK Shivakumar will give more clarity. We have no proposal to ban the Bajrang Dal. I can tell you this as a leader,” Moily added.

VHP hits back at Congress

Reacting to Moily's remarks, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said in a video message: “Within two days, the Congress realised that they cannot impose a ban on Bajrang Dal. No matter what they say now, the people of the country will not forgive them and the people of Karnataka will make them pay for their sin.”

“The Congress started a war against Lord Ram and faced drubbings earlier and now by starting a war against Bajrang Bali it has ensured its total decimation,” he added.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal also hit out at the Congress and demanded, “Congress president must apologise to the Hindu society and get their manifesto changed immediately."

“The Congress is now realising that they have committed a sin by defaming Bajarang bhakts. But, it will not get pardoned by the people of Karnataka, the birthplace of Hanuman ji,” he tweeted.

Split verdict in Congress over Bajrang Dal ban

Meanwhile, the proposed ban on Bajrang Dal has split the Congress with one section saying it was a bad move.

In a move to cap the fallout, KPCC president DK Shivakumar promised the construction of lord Hanuman temples across the state, if voted to power. He said existing Hanuman temples in Karnataka will be developed, if the party is voted to power.

Speaking to the media in Mysuru, DKS said: “We are committed to developing the Hanuman temples across the state with immediate effect, after coming to power. Our government will also construct new Hanuman temples. There is no doubt about Congress winning the election. We are getting 150 seats.”

Bajrang Dal protests

Not satisfied, the Bajarang Dal and other right-wing organisations have started protests. Union minister Shobha Karandlaje announced she along with the BJP members will be reciting Hanuman Chalisa at a temple in Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram as a mark of protest.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa set fire to the Congress manifesto in Kalaburgi.

“Bajrang Dal is a patriotic organisation. This is an attempt by the Congress to support the PFI, an outfit that was banned by the centre under the anti-terror law,” he said.