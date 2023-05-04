Karnataka Elections 2023: Bajrang Dal members attack Congress office in Jabalpur (Watch)

ANI

Bajrang Dal members on Thursday created ruckus and vandalised the Congress office in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur in protest against the party after it promised a state-wide ban on Bajrang Dal if voted to power in Karnataka which is scheduled to go to polls on May 10.

In a video posted by news agency ANI on Twitter, men belonging to the right-wing outfit can be seen engaging in vandalism and creating commotion inside the party office in Jabalpur.

Congress's manifesto for Karnataka Assembly polls

The incident comes after Congress on Tuesday in their Karnataka election manifesto said it was committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as Bajrang Dal and PFI which are spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion.

In the manifesto, Congress said: "We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations," read the Congress manifesto released by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Bajrang Dal, on Wednesday, said it will organise recitals of 'Hanuman Chalisa' across the state on Thursday.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) too extended its support to the call.

PM Modi, too, had come down heavily on the Congress’s promise of banning Bajrang Dal saying, “The Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman. Initially, they locked up Prabhu Shri Ram. And now they want to lock up people who say 'Jai Bajrang Bali' ."