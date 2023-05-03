'Bajrang Dal is recruiting criminals', warns Rajasthan Disaster Relief Minister

Bajrang Dal (Representative Image) |

In Karnataka, Congress in its manifesto has promised to ban organizations like PFI and Bajrang Dal. The political rhetoric that started from Karnataka regarding this issue has reached poll-bound Rajasthan also.

Rajasthan's Disaster Relief Minister Govind Meghwal said, "Karnataka and Rajasthan are not different. Here too, if the people of Bajrang Dal commit crimes, we will oppose that.

"People of criminal tendency are being recruited In RSS, Bajrang Dal and crimes are committed by them. People are thrashed in the name of religion," said Meghwal while talking to the media at the state Congress headquarters in Jaipur on Wednesday.

'RSS tearing apart the Constitution'

Meghwal said that the government will take action if the crime is committed in the name of Bajrang Dal or by raising slogans of Jai Shri Ram.

"It pains me that the people of RSS are tearing apart the Constitution. People of criminal background are being selected and recruited in Bajrang Dal," said the minister.

Meghwal clarified that our party has not opposed Bajrangbali. The party is against those who are committing crimes by forming groups in the name of deities. 'Congress is the party which gave freedom to the country. Congress will oppose those who are trying to divide the country, said Meghwal.