 'Bajrang Dal is recruiting criminals', warns Rajasthan Disaster Relief Minister
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Bajrang Dal is recruiting criminals', warns Rajasthan Disaster Relief Minister

'Bajrang Dal is recruiting criminals', warns Rajasthan Disaster Relief Minister

The political rhetoric that started from Karnataka regarding this issue has reached poll-bound Rajasthan also.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
Bajrang Dal (Representative Image) |

In Karnataka, Congress in its manifesto has promised to ban organizations like PFI and Bajrang Dal. The political rhetoric that started from Karnataka regarding this issue has reached poll-bound Rajasthan also.

Rajasthan's Disaster Relief Minister Govind Meghwal said, "Karnataka and Rajasthan are not different. Here too, if the people of Bajrang Dal commit crimes, we will oppose that.

"People of criminal tendency are being recruited In RSS, Bajrang Dal and crimes are committed by them. People are thrashed in the name of religion," said Meghwal while talking to the media at the state Congress headquarters in Jaipur on Wednesday.

'RSS tearing apart the Constitution'

Meghwal said that the government will take action if the crime is committed in the name of Bajrang Dal or by raising slogans of Jai Shri Ram.

"It pains me that the people of RSS are tearing apart the Constitution. People of criminal background are being selected and recruited in Bajrang Dal," said the minister.

Meghwal clarified that our party has not opposed Bajrangbali. The party is against those who are committing crimes by forming groups in the name of deities. 'Congress is the party which gave freedom to the country. Congress will oppose those who are trying to divide the country, said Meghwal.

Read Also
Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress promises ban on Bajrang Dal through poll manifesto; may lead to...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bajrang Dal is recruiting criminals', warns Rajasthan Disaster Relief Minister

'Bajrang Dal is recruiting criminals', warns Rajasthan Disaster Relief Minister

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur during protest by the tribals, internet shut down for 5 days as...

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur during protest by the tribals, internet shut down for 5 days as...

Op Machhal Prahar: 2 terrorists gunned down in J&K, weapons, cash seized

Op Machhal Prahar: 2 terrorists gunned down in J&K, weapons, cash seized

Delhi Rains: Twitter users share memes & videos while experiencing the pleasant weather in national...

Delhi Rains: Twitter users share memes & videos while experiencing the pleasant weather in national...

Pitbull attacks 55-yr-old woman in Faridabad, owner booked

Pitbull attacks 55-yr-old woman in Faridabad, owner booked