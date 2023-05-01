Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP pledges Uniform Civil Code through election manifesto |

BJP national president JP Nadda released the party's vision document/manifesto for Karnataka elections in Bengaluru on Monday.

Nadda was accompanied by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other senior leaders of the BJP.

Shortly after the unveiling programme, CM Bommai addressed the public gathering. Bommai in his speech called the manifesto as people's manifesto. The manifesto is made by keeping in mind the benefit of Karnataka state and country.

He also said that the party has taken decisions to increase irrigation in state, more importance will be given to agrarian programs.

Bommai stated that the manifesto stressed on the importance to development of Karnataka, in line with 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' motto of PM Modi.

BJP has planned to develop Karnataka as a vibrant state with efforts to make it a 1 trillion dollar economy. Party also stressed on economical, social infrastructure through the manifesto.

Through this manifesto, the party pledged for Uniform Civil Code -- One nation, One law.

"The BJP manifesto includes-- the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose; to improve the “ease of living” of apartment dwellers in Bengaluru by constituting the Karnataka Residents’ Welfare Consultative Committee to reform the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972 and to modernise the grievance redressal mechanism," said CM Bommai.

"The BJP manifesto promises to provide 3 free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families annually; one each during the months of Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali and to launch the ‘Poshana’ scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna - siri dhanya through monthly ration kits," added CM Bommai.