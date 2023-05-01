Karnataka Elections 2023: Key takeaways from BJP's poll manifesto

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai | File Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka state elections. The manifesto, launched by BJP National President JP Nadda in Bengaluru in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BS Yediyurappa and other senior party leaders, outlines the party's vision for the development of Karnataka in the coming years.

Here are the key points from the BJP's manifesto:

Uniform Civil Code:

The BJP has promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Karnataka based on the recommendations of a high-level committee that will be constituted for the purpose.

Free LPG cylinders:

The party has pledged to provide three LPG cylinders free of cost to below poverty line (BPL) families during the months of Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Deepavali.

Atal Aahara Kendra:

The BJP plans to set up an Atal Aahara Kendra in every ward of every municipal corporation in Karnataka to provide affordable and quality food across the state.

Homes for the homeless:

Under the 'Sarvarigu Suru Yojane', the party has promised to provide 10 lakh houses for the homeless in the state.

Financial aid for SC/ST women:

The 'Onake Obavva Samajika Nyayah Nidhi' scheme will provide a matching deposit of up to Rs. 10,000 on five-year fixed deposits made by SC/ST women.

Reform of apartment ownership laws:

The BJP has promised to constitute a Karnataka Residents Welfare Consultative Committee to reform the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972, and modernize the grievance redressal mechanism.

Education:

The party will partner with eminent individuals and institutions for the holistic upgradation of government schools under the Visvesvaraya Vidya Yojane. The party has also promised financial incentives for youth to pursue coaching for IAS/KAS/Banking/Government jobs.

Healthcare:

The BJP has promised to provide a free annual master health check-up for senior citizens.

Bengaluru development:

The party has promised to develop Bengaluru as a 'State Capital Region' and execute a comprehensive, technology-led city development program.

Electric vehicles:

The BJP has promised to transform Karnataka into a premier hub of electric vehicles by setting up charging stations, supporting 1,000 startups, converting BMTC buses into fully electric buses, and creating an 'EV city' on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

K-Agri Fund:

The party has promised to establish a Rs. 30,000 crore K-Agri Fund to establish micro-cold storage facilities, agro-processing units in all GPs, establish five new agro-industry clusters, and three new food processing parks.

The BJP's manifesto covers a wide range of areas, including healthcare, education, housing, and infrastructure development. The party's focus on the development of electric vehicles and the establishment of the K-Agri Fund highlights its commitment to modernizing the state's infrastructure and promoting sustainable growth.

