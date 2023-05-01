Karnataka Elections 2023: Promises for Bengaluru in BJP manifesto | ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party released the party's manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly elections in the state's capital, and here's what it holds for Bengaluru. The vision document of the city was released by BJP national president JP Nadda in presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM BS Yediyurappa.

The elections are to be held on May 10 and the results would be declared on the 13th. In previous manifestoes, the BJP has claimed to have touched every section of society.

A look into promises for Bengaluru in BJP manifesto

The BJP has promised to develop Bengaluru as a 'State Capital Region' and execute a comprehensive, technology-led city development program.

Enabling ecosystems for making Bengaluru a Global Hub of Digital Innovation was listed in the vision document.

The party has stated that it aims to transform Karnataka into a premier hub of electric vehicles. Creating an 'EV City' on the outskirts of Bengaluru comes as a promise of the locals.

'Smart Water' for Bengaluru to optimise water usage, reduce waste and improve sustainability.

BJP plans to install CCTVs equipped with AI facial recognition software in all the streets of Bengaluru for enhancing city safety

Gigabit optical fibre network along the lines of those in Germany and Japan, to act as an information highway in Bengaluru with enhanced internet speeds.

"We will improve the "ease of living" of apartment dwellers in Bengaluru by constituting the Karnataka Residents' Welfare Consultative Committee to reform the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972 and to modernise the grievance redressal mechanism," the manifesto noted.