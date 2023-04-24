Karnataka Elections 2023: As election campaigns heat up, Shah responds to Rahul, says 40% commission charge ‘baseless’

@AmitShah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, during a roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district, replied to Rahul Gandhi’s corruption allegation, saying that it is baseless.

“They can talk about it & should go to court if they have concrete evidence. Neither there's any probe, nor there's any case. How will people believe in such baseless allegations?” Shah told the news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rahul: BJP is the most corrupt political party

His response came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the BJP government is the most corrupt political party in India, which takes 40% commission.

“BJP govt is the most corrupt in India, they take 40% commission...the same money was used to steal MLAs of previous govt. Will the PM tell about source of money used to buy MLAs in Goa, MP, Karnataka, Northeast...,” Rahul had said.

People of Gundlupete in the poll-bound Karnataka were filled with euphoria as Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a roadshow in the Chamarajanagar district.

Shah on a three-day visit to Karnataka

Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Karnataka that started on Sunday. Earlier in the day, he offered prayers at Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple in Karnataka's Mysuru. Ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party which is in power in the only southern state, seems to throw all its efforts into the poll campaign aiming for the second consecutive term.

Nadda to visit state today

BJP president JP Nadda will embark on a three-day visit to Karnataka starting today. He will participate in a roadshow in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district. He will also visit a temple at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and will address several public meetings.

The party's mega election campaign is likely to get a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the State on April 29.

PM Modi will start his campaign from Belgavi

According to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, PM Modi will start his campaign from Belgavi. He will visit Chikodi, Kittur and Kudachi in Belagavi, one of the biggest districts of Karnataka. Prime Miniter will also visit Uttara Kannada district. The PM will also visit the poll-bound State on May 3.

According to BJP sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address four election rallies on April 26 and 29 and on May 5 and 7. Union Minister Smriti Irani will address eight rallies between April 25 and May 6.

The 224-seat Assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

(With inputs from ANI)