Karnataka Elections 2023: I-T raids Congress leader K Gangadhar Gowda's home, educational institution ahead of polls | ANI

Dakshina Kannada: On Monday, April 24, morning, the Income Tax Department officials aided two homes of former minister and Congress leader K Gangadhar Gowda. They also raided an educational institution in early hours of morning.

"Ahead of the Karnataka elections, the I-T department conducts raids at two residential premises of former Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda and an educational institution in Belthangady of Dakshina Kannada," news agency ANI report stated.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gowda withdraws from politics

According to another report in Udayavani, during the raids, the officials inspected the property and also records of the college. A team of police personnel were also present during the raids.

The reason for the raid has not been disclosed by the officials yet.

Gowda, who had quit BJP to join Congress in 2018, had recently announced withdrawal from politics after he lost grand-old party's ticket to Rakshit Shivaram.