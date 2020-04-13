Karnataka education minister in soup over pool picture tweet, many felt it insensitive amid current health crisis

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Minister for Medical Education, Dr K Sudhakar, who is in charge of battling the spread of Covid19 in the state, waded into troubled waters after he tweeted a photo of himself and his children in a swimming pool amid lockdown and as the state was in a grim situation over the spread of the pandemic.

Sudhakar posted the picture on Twitter saying, “After a long time joined my children for swimming, hope maintaining social distance here also ha ha.”

The picture sparked outrage with many terming it as insensitive and outrageous as the people of the state were going through tough times. The Congress was quick to pounce on the minister.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar slammed the minister and demanded his resignation. “When the whole world is going through a health crisis, the coronavirus in-charge minister Dr Sudhakar is behaving irresponsibly by spending time in a swimming pool,” Shivakumar said. “It’s a matter of moral and ethical standards.

He must resign out of his own accord and the CM should sack him from the cabinet,” he added. As the criticism grew louder, Sudhakar pulled down the tweet. However, he later said what was wrong in spending time with his kids.