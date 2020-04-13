Coronavirus in Mumbai: Naigaon police colony is 3rd one to be sealed

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the police quarters in Naigaon, after declaring it a containment zone on Monday, the third one after the Marol and Worli BBD police quarters were similarly isolated.

After a police constable at the Bangur Nagar police station tested positive for corona, the BMC sealed the Naigaon police quarters where he resided with his family and started screening those who had been in contact with him. He complained of breathing problems, following which he was taken to hospital, where he was found to be positive.

Subsequent to these developments, now, other police families residing in the building will be supplied with essential goods. This process will be overseen by two assistant police inspectors and four constables.