Coronavirus in Mumbai: Naigaon police colony is 3rd one to be sealed

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the police quarters in Naigaon, after declaring it a containment zone on Monday, the third one after the Marol and Worli BBD police quarters were similarly isolated.
After a police constable at the Bangur Nagar police station tested positive for corona, the BMC sealed the Naigaon police quarters where he resided with his family and started screening those who had been in contact with him. He complained of breathing problems, following which he was taken to hospital, where he was found to be positive.
Subsequent to these developments, now, other police families residing in the building will be supplied with essential goods. This process will be overseen by two assistant police inspectors and four constables.
Naigaon has one of the largest police colonies in the city, where around 10,000 policemen and families reside. Earlier, after a police sub inspector in Kura was infected, the Borivali building where he resided was sealed.
There were some suspected cases in Marol and the Worli BDD quarters also, necessitating containment. "Of the 15 police colonies in Mumbai, three have been sealed. Among the colonies under the radar, eight are for policemen, while the other four colonies are for police officers.
The administration is paying special attention to these 12 colonies." "Our medical staff is visiting and inspecting the families of the officers and staff here. Those who are experiencing symptoms are being treated immediately. The gates of the buildings have been closed," said a civic official.
