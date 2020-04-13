Will alcohol be available in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai during lockdown 2.0? Full list of states and Union Territories which are allowing liquor sale

One of the biggest problems faced by individuals at the time of lockdown is the paucity of alcohol.

With several wine shops shut across the country, it has become a haven for black marketeers, who have been selling alcohol at three times the MRP in various cities. In fact, WhatsApp messages have even been circulating around Mumbai with certain telephone numbers, telling people to call them in case they require Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to give the go-ahead in resuming their businesses. These include the reopening of wine shops and distilleries, given the amount in taxes alcohol gives the state.

This brings us to a valid question that is on the minds of many people. When we speak to friends and family members, most of them lament about the unavailability of alcohol during the lockdown period. Some have even tried using the numbers shared on WhatsApp groups. And while a lot of us crave the idea of a good drink, poll conducted on Instagram saw that

there was a 51:49 favour in leaving stores open during the time of the lockdown.

We even spoke to family and friends living outside the country. Some of them even told us that there would be riots if wine shops were shut down, given most people drink while staying at home.

Which brings us to the important question: Are there any states or Union Territories that have allowed the sale of alcohol during the lockdown?

Andhra Pradesh: In Andhra Pradesh, wine shops have remained closed since March 22, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown, which has resulted in a huge demand for liquor. There have been complaints of bars selling liquor at high rates.

Alcohol available: No

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: The Union Territory recorded a few cases of coronavirus after several members of the Tablighi Jamaat landed at Port Blair from New Delhi. Although it shows that restaurants are open on Google, when we called they told us that everything remained shut due to the lockdown.

Alcohol available: No

Arunachal Pradesh: Although the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh has reported only one coronavirus case, it has taken the lockdown quite seriously. Only essential services are available, and from data given on the government website, it’s highly likely that wine shops do not fall under this category

Alcohol available: No

Assam: The Assam government has decided to open the liquor shops in the state. The liquor shops would remain open from Monday (April 13) from10 am to 5 pm every day. The order was given by the state excise department.

Alcohol Available? Yes

Bihar: Even before the lockdown, there was no alcohol legally available in Bihar, thanks to the Nitish Kumar government so even putting the state in this list won’t make sense. Unless of course, you’re a JD(U) state vice president doing the naagin dance with a bottle of alcohol (illegally of course)

Alcohol available: When Nitish is in power, never

Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh, which has reported 21 cases of COVID-19, has stayed in a complete lockdown. All the wine shops in Raipur, if Google is to believed, are temporarily closed.

Alcohol available: No

Delhi: We managed to speak to a few of our friends who live in New Delhi, and they have said that the lockdown has been imposed for wine shops. In fact, someone was lamenting the fact that the only source of alcohol that they have had in the past 20 days is the alcohol emoji. But those in Gurugram may have it easy, as the Haryana state government plans on allowing alcohol sales from April 14.

Alcohol available: No

Goa: While Goa is known for its laidback life and sun, sand, beer and beaches, alcohol is not being sold right now. Someone told Free Press Journal that even supermarkets that usually sell alcohol, are not selling it. However, Distilleries manufacturing hurrack, which are found in every nook and corner of Goa's villages, have even been asked to home deliver the brew.

Alcohol available: No

Gujarat: Gujarat has forever been a dry state, unless you have a valid address proof from another state that permits alcohol consumption. This too happens in five-star hotels. But right now, with the lockdown, everything is closed. People are even unable to get anything sourced from neighbouring Daman because of the situation.

Alcohol available: No

Haryana: Excise Commissioner of Haryana on Saturday ordered liquor factories to start the production of alcohol. The delivery to all liquor stores in the state will be resumed as soon as the lockdown is lifted on April 14

Alcohol available: From April 14, yes

Jharkhand: As of now, there is no report whether Jharkhand’s excise department has allowed the sale of alcohol.

Alcohol available: No

Karnataka: Drops, a popular wine shop based out of Bengaluru, was said to be open on Google. However, when we called, nobody answered the phone. The Karnataka government, too, has not confirmed whether win shops will remain open now or post April 30.

Meanwhile, a Live Mint report said that the state government was in no hurry to open liquor shops in the state, as the excise department has already managed to exceed its fiscal target by almost ₹500 crore

Alcohol available: No

Jammu and Kashmir: No state knows the term lockdown better than Jammu and Kashmir. Now, a Union Territory after the Centre abolished Article 370, there is no decision taken about whether wine shops will remain open during the lockdown.

Kerala: Kerala was one of the first states that wanted a lift on the lockdown on alcohol, and even recommended that alcohol be put as an essential service. However, this was shot down by the state high court, and there is no confirmation whether Kerala will open wine shops now or after April 30.

Alcohol available: No

Madhya Pradesh: With the state recording a high number of coronavirus cases, it would be a surprise if there was lockdown lifted on liquor shops. We even tried calling local places to see if they were open. Nobody picked up our calls

Alcohol available: No

Maharashtra: The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, recommending that wine shops and distilleries be opened in a phased manner. However, there is no confirmation from the state government regarding the same, given that Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Alcohol available: No

Meghalaya: The state excise department announced that liquor shops will be open starting Monday. This is good news for residents, who celebrated their ‘Easter Gift’. The shops will remain open for five days in a week.

Alcohol available: Yes

Manipur: Manipur has not confirmed whether they will extend the lockdown till April 30, but they haven’t taken a call on whether wine shops will remain open or shut during the lockdown

Alcohol available: No

Mizoram: Like most of the states in the country, the wine shops in Mizoram, too, continue to remain shut amid the lockdown. There has been no news whether they will be reopened before or after April 30.

Alcohol available: No

Nagaland: Wine shops remain shut in Kohima and other parts of the state due to the lockdown. The state excise department is yet to make an announcement regarding sales of alcohol amid lockdown.

Alcohol available: No

Odisha: The Naveen Patnaik-run state was one of the first to announce Lockdown 2.0 and even put out a set of guidelines on what constitutes essential services. While food delivery services can send you a meal at home, wine shops will continue to remain shut until April 30. What happens after? Only time will tell.

Alcohol available? No

Punjab: With Punjab extending its lockdown to April 30, it’s highly unlikely that you will get alcohol. However, residents of Chandigarh can manage to source it, in case the Manohar Lal Khattar government lifts the lockdown on alcohol sales in Haryana!

Alcohol available: No

Rajasthan: With a number of cases increasing in Rajasthan, there is yet to be a decision taken on the sales of alcohol. However, Rajasthan became the third state to extend the lockdown to April 30.

Tamil Nadu: There is officially no report on the reopening of TASMACS, the government-run wine shops in Tamil Nadu. The government, however, said they will take a call once there is clarity about lockdown 2.0. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give some clarity about it tomorrow, states will have a clearer picture.

Alcohol available: No

Telangana: The Telangana government extended the lockdown till April 30, but did not specify whether wine shops would remain open during this time.

Alcohol available: No

Uttar Pradesh: A number of people have been arrested for selling alcohol in Uttar Pradesh at a premium rate. Two people have also died consuming spurious liquor in the state. However, the government has not made any decision about the sales of alcohol during lockdown 2.0

Alcohol available: No

Uttarakhand: While the state government has been in favour of extending the lockdown, they are yet to make an announcement regarding the same. Meanwhile wine shops continue to remain shut, reports say

Alcohol available: No

West Bengal: The state excise department had suggested home delivery of alcohol last week, but the idea was rejected by the state police. However, with the state extending the lockdown till April 30, the excise department may ask the cops to reconsider.

Alcohol available: No