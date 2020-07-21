Karnataka does away with lockdown; Yediyurappa says 'it is not a solution'

Bengaluru: A week-long shut down in Bengaluru will be lifted on Wednesday and, ending all speculations of an extension, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa categorically ruled out any more lockdowns in the future.
“I want to make it clear, no lockdown in Bengaluru from tomorrow. People can continue with their work as usual. Henceforth in Bengaluru and any part of Karnataka, there will be no lockdown except in containment zones,” the CM said in a video address which was broadcasted live.
He urged the people to follow Covid-19 guidelines of wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, as he announced that the lockdown for Bengaluru won’t be extended.
“There were a few officials who were in favour of continuing lockdown in some districts and I made it very clear to them that henceforth, there should be no talk of another lockdown. Ensure everybody wears masks and resume their normal activities.”
Meanwhile, Karnataka Tuesday crossed the 70K mark in COVID cases with 3,649 people testing positive. The day also witnessed 61 COVID-19 deaths, taking the total to 1,464.
Bengaluru continued to be a spot of worry with 1,714 testing positive on Tuesday, taking the overall total to 34,943. The city also reported 22 deaths taking the toll to 720.
With cases mounting in Bengaluru, the government has turned the heat on private hospitals by forming seven special teams to ensure they followed the bed-reservation matrix to treat Covid-19 patients.
The formation of special teams – each headed by one IAS and one IPS officer -- comes following reports that many hospitals were not offering the number of beds as agreed upon with the government.
Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Tuesday announced the commencement of bus services from Bengaluru from 6 am on Wednesday."As per the government's order, the lockdown ends, the bus service will commence from Bengaluru to other places tomorrow morning at 6 am," informed KSRTC.