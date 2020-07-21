Karnataka does away with lockdown; Yediyurappa says 'it is not a solution'

Bengaluru: A week-long shut down in Bengaluru will be lifted on Wednesday and, ending all speculations of an extension, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa categorically ruled out any more lockdowns in the future.

“I want to make it clear, no lockdown in Bengaluru from tomorrow. People can continue with their work as usual. Henceforth in Bengaluru and any part of Karnataka, there will be no lockdown except in containment zones,” the CM said in a video address which was broadcasted live.

He urged the people to follow Covid-19 guidelines of wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, as he announced that the lockdown for Bengaluru won’t be extended.

“There were a few officials who were in favour of continuing lockdown in some districts and I made it very clear to them that henceforth, there should be no talk of another lockdown. Ensure everybody wears masks and resume their normal activities.”