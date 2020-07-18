Karnataka, Tamil Nadu see highest single day Covid-19 cases

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Saturday recorded a single day high of Covid-19 cases with 4537 testing positive. With this, the total number of cases neared 60,000.

On Saturday, 93 deaths were reported, 49 of them from Bengaluru. The city also recorded 2125 positive cases.

Meanwhile, an analysis of Covid-19 deaths between June 24 and July 15 in Bengaluru has revealed that 42 patients died at home – mainly due to stigma attached to the virus and lack of beds.

Further analysis shows that 17 of the 42 patients who passed away were senior citizens, 12 between the age of 50 and 60, six in the 40-50 age group and four between 30 and 40.

According to experts, the stigma attached to Covid patients may have played a major role in delaying testing and accessing medical care. By the time the symptoms became severe, it was too late. When they finally reached a hospital, it took time to get beds immediately.

Tamil Nadu also on Saturday witnessed a new daily high in terms of fresh COVID-19 cases as well as the number of deaths of patients recorded on a day. As many as 4,807 patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease and the Health Department brought on record the death of 88 persons.

At the same time, the State remained on top in terms of the number of samples tested for COVID-19 and its patient recovery rate stood at an impression 67%, Health Department officials said.

Among the deaths that were brought on record on Saturday incluing 46 patients who died on Friday.

Chennai continued to maintain a lower number of patients, a brighter scene compared to the earlier days when the daily fresh cases were above 2,500. On Saturday, only 1,219 patients in Chennai tested positive.

"Now our COVID-19 tally stands at 1,65,714 but of them only 49,452 were under treatment now," an official said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said that the first exclusive convalescent plasma treatment facility in the State will begin formal operations at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai from Monday next. He said even during the trial stage, 24 of the 26 patients, who underwent plasma therapy, were cured.