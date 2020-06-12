Karnataka court finally grants bail to 19-year-old Amulya Leona, who cried 'Pakistan Zindabad'

While rejecting her plea, sessions judge Vidhyadhar Shirahatti said that if the petitioner is granted bail, she may abscond, and hence her petitition is liable to be rejected.

The court further observed that if Amulya is granted bail, she may involve in similar offence which affects peace at large.

Karnataka State had earlier opposed the bail plea of Amulya, who was charged with sedition for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during a CAA/NRC protest in Bengaluru in February this year.

“Amulya Leona is an influential person who may threaten and influence the witness and hamper the case in case of the prosecution and will abscond if released on bail,” the state said while trying to get the court to reject the bail plea.