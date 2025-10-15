Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Seeks Copy Of Tamil Nadu’s Order Banning RSS Activities - VIDEO

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | File Pic

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that he has sought the Tamil Nadu government order, banning the RSS activities in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said that he had forwarded the letter written by IT&BT Minister Priyank Kharge to the Chief Secretary, asking her to consider it on the lines of Tamil Nadu government action.

''Priyank Kharge has requested to ban RSS activities in public places and there is nothing wrong in it. Some unscrupulous elements are making threatening calls to him. We are considering Priyank Kharge's request from all angles,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the RSS has reacted by launching 'I Love RSS' placard movement from Priyank Kharge's home district of Kalaburgi.

The movement has slowly spread to other districts like Mandya and Sgivamogga.