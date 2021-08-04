Karnataka Cabinet expansion: List to be out by 11.30am, ministers to sworn in by 2.15pm, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the expansion of his cabinet will take place this afternoon. He said that he had detailed discussions with high command regarding the cabinet, yesterday and the day before.

"Most probably by 11 am you will get an official list (of new Ministers) from the Raj Bhavan, you in the media are running some names, but you will get an official list mostly by 11-11:30 am," Bommai said on his arrival from Delhi. Speaking to reporters at the airport here, he said the new cabinet Ministers will be sworn-in at 2:15 pm.

Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party last week, following Yediyurappa's resignation, had taken oath as the Chief Minister on July 28. After taking oath as the Chief Minister Bommai visited Delhi twice.