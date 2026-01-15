 'Aisa Koi Veer Hai Duniya Mein': 50-Year-Old Man Brags After Catching Venomous Cobra In UP’s Rampur, Bitten Thrice, Dies in Hospital | Video
A 50-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur died after being bitten three times by a venomous cobra he had caught and posed with for a video. Ignoring warnings from bystanders, he draped the snake around his neck while boasting on camera. The cobra struck moments later, and the man succumbed to the venom after being rushed to hospital.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
A viral video from Rampur shows a man posing with a live cobra despite repeated warnings | x/@gharkekalesh

A tragic video from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district shows a 50-year-old man boasting after catching a venomous cobra on a road, asking, “Aisa koi veer hai duniya mein?” Ignoring repeated warnings from onlookers, he draped the snake around his neck for the camera. The cobra bit him three times, and he later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Video Shows Man Catching Cobra With Sickle

The viral video shows the man using a sickle to pin down and catch the cobra. Initially, he appears confident while handling the reptile. A small group of onlookers can be seen standing a few feet away, watching the act.

While, several voices are heard in the background repeatedly warning him, urging him to stop and release the snake, saying phrases like “mat karo” and “chhod do.” He then walks off and is heard saying, "Aisa Koi Veer Hai Duniya Mein."

Ignores Warnings, Drapes Snake Around Neck

Ignoring the warnings completely, the man proceeds to show off for the camera. He lifts the cobra by holding its body and tail, at one point pressing down near its neck. He then dramatically drapes the live cobra around his neck like a scarf, smiling and posing fearlessly for the recording.

He continues handling and manipulating the snake for several seconds, seemingly attempting to demonstrate bravery.

Cobra Strikes Multiple Times

According to reports, the cobra eventually retaliates and bites the man multiple times, with at least three bites reported. The strikes occur quickly, and the man is seen reacting with sudden movements, though he attempts to maintain control of the snake.

Succumbs to Venom on Way to Hospital

Media reports state that the man was rushed to a hospital following the bites but succumbed to the venom while en route. Doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

