Who is Basavaraj Bommai? All you need to know about Karnataka's new Chief Minister

After BS Yediyurappa stepped down as the chief minister of Karnataka on Monday, there had been talks and specualtions around as who will succeed BSY as the CM of the state. However, ending the speculations, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday chose Basavaraj Bommai as the next chief minister.

Who is Basavaraj Bommai?

Born on January 28, 1960, Basavaraj Bommai is the son of former Chief Minister of Karnataka, S. R. Bommai. He belongs to the Sadara Lingayat community.

Basavaraj Bommai's political career:

Basavaraj started his political career with the Janata Dal who later left the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in February, 2008. In the 2008 Karnataka state elections, he was elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district. Before being elected as CM, Bommai was earlier the Minister of state for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislature of Karnataka. He also served as Haveri and Udupi District Incharge Minister. He previously served as Minister for Water resources and Cooperation.

Basavaraj Bommai's contribution for Karnataka:

An engineer, and an agriculturist and industrialist by profession, Bommai started his career with the Tata group. The newly elected chief minister is widely known for his contributions to innumerable irrigation schemes and deep knowledge regarding Irrigation matters in Karnataka.

He is also credited with implementing India's first 100% piped irrigation project at Shiggaon in Haveri district of Karnataka.