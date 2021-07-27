'It is a big responsibility, govt will be pro-poor people': Karnataka CM-elect Basavaraj Bommai

The Karnataka BJP legislature party on Tuesday elected Basavaraj Bommai as its new leader and he will succeed outgoing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

"The new leader proposal was made by senior leader BS Yediyurappa and was supported by Govind Karjol, R Ashok, K S Eshwarappa, B Sriramulu, S T Somashekar, Poornima Srinivas, and the newly elected legislature party leader and new Chief Minister will be Basavaraj Bommai," BJP's central observer and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said after the meeting.

Meanwhile, the CM-elect said he will strive to work for the welfare of the poor. He added that his government will be pro-poor people.

"It is a big responsibility in the given situation. I will strive to work for the welfare of the poor. It will be pro-people and pro-poor people governance," news agency ANI quoted Bommai as saying.