After BS Yediyurappa's resignation, Basavaraj Bommai chosen as new Karnataka Chief Minister

"BS Yediyurappa will continue to guide us," said Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the BJP legislative party meeting held in Bengaluru. "The party has given this responsibility to Bommai who is very experienced and a senior party member," he added. "I am confident he (Bommai) will carry forward the programs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Pradhan further said.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, G Kishan Reddy and senior BJP leaders Arun Singh and Nalin Kateel were sent as central observers to Karnataka. They held a closed-door meeting before attending the BJP's legislature party meeting in Bengaluru.

Basavaraj Bommai also held a closed-door meeting with outgoing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa ahead of the legislature party meeting on Tuesday evening.

Reportedly, Bommai reached Yediyurappa's residence and spoke to him for about 20 minutes. However, he did not divulge any details of the discussion.

Who is Basavaraj Bommai?

Basavaraj Bommai was the home minister of Karnataka in the Yediyurappa cabinet. The 61-year-old is also from the dominant Lingayat community. He is the son of former chief minister SR Bommai.

He joined the BJP in 2008. He has previously held a portfolio of water resources. An engineer by profession, Bommai started his career with the Tata group. He is a two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon in Haveri district.

Earlier on Monday, veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters after submitting his resignation to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan, Yediyurappa said, "Nobody pressurised me to resign. I did it on my own so that someone else can take over as CM after the completion of two years of government. I'll work to bring BJP back in power in the next election." He also assured that he and his supporters shall give their 100 pr cent to whoever will become the next Chief Minister. "We will work under whoever has been selected as the new CM by the (BJP) high command. I will give my 100 per cent and my supporters will also give their 100 per cent. There is no need to make any inference of dissatisfaction," said Yediyurappa.