 Uttar Pradesh: Hindu Raksha Dal Leader Pinky Chowdhary Released In Sword Distribution Case; Supporters Hold Procession | VIDEO
Hindu Raksha Dal leader Pinky Chowdhary, who was arrested in connection with an alleged sword distribution case in Ghaziabad’s Shalimar Garden, was released from custody on Tuesday. Following his release, supporters took out a celebratory procession, waving saffron flags and raising religious slogans. A video of the motorcade has gone viral on social media, drawing attention from authorities.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Supporters of Hindu Raksha Dal leader Pinky Chowdhary take out a celebratory procession in Ghaziabad after his release in the alleged sword distribution case | X

Days after the arrest of six Hindu Raksha Dal leader for allegedly distributing over two dozen swords in Shalimar Garden Colony, a video has surfaced in which Bhupendra Chowdhary aka Pinky claims that the organisation will continue to work “even harder” to protect dharma.

Procession Taken Out After Pinky Chaudhary’s Release

Bhupendra Chowdhry, the president of the Hindu Raksha Dal, was sent to jail on January 6 in connection with the case, following which several Hindu organisations staged protests. On the day of his release, supporters allegedly took out a celebratory procession, videos of which are now circulating online.

The video shows a large gathering of supporters around 50 to 100 men, mostly young to middle-aged, many wearing saffron clothes and scarves.

Saffron flags and banners linked to Hindu organisations are prominently visible, while slogans such as “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” can be heard repeatedly in the background.

Police Arrest Six, More Booked

Police confirmed that six activists have been arrested for allegedly distributing swords.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Nimish Patil said that more than two dozen unidentified activists have also been booked in connection with the incident.

Earlier, Bhupendra Chowdhry alias Pinky released a video claiming that 250 weapons had been distributed to protect Hindus. He alleged that these were meant to confront Muslims who “attack Hindu families and molest Hindu girls and women.”

Police have not verified these claims and said the statements are part of the ongoing probe.

