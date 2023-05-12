Karnataka Assembly Election Results: Astrological predictions show BJP forming government despite 'no clear winners'; check details here

The voting for the highly-anticipated Karnataka assembly polls concluded on May 10. All eyes are now fixed upon the results of the polls to be declared tomorrow i.e. May 13. The results of Karnataka Assembly polls gain significance since it is the only Southern state the BJP has managed to bag in the past. The state is being considered a gateway to the South India in context of the important Lok Sabha polls scheduled for 2024. In light of that, both the BJP and Congress had put in intense hard work and resources in the campaign for the election.

The three major parties who contested the Karnataka Assembly polls are the BJP, Congress and JDS. They are fighting for the control over 224-members legislative assembly.

As the entire country awaits the results of the polls tomorrow, let's study the horoscope of Basavaraj Bommai, the incumbent CM and BJP leader, and DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress chief and CM contender, in this article to see the winning prospects of the two major parties in the Karnataka Elections.

Astrological Analysis of Basavraj Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai was born on January 28, 1960 in Hubballi. The conjunction of sun and moon is the best possible raja yoga for the native's born in Aries ascendant. This yoga is present in the chart of Bommai. Sun as the 5th lord is in conjunction with 4th lord moon in the 10th house of power is making a grand raja yoga. Then notice the concentration of planets in the 9th house of father. His father late S R Bommai was chief minister of Karnataka.

Bommai was minister in BJP state government in Karnataka during 2008 to 2013 when he was passing through the maha dasha of Saturn.

Basavaraj became the chief minister of Karnataka in July 2021 in his Saturn dasha. Saturn is in 9th house as the lord of 10th house of power is enjoying the company of two natural benefice Venus and Jupiter.

Astrological analysis of DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar was born on May 15, 1961. In his birth chart, lagna lord Mars is in the 4th house in mutual aspect with 10th lord Saturn and 9th lord Jupiter is another major Rajya yoga. In Saturn dasha and mercury antar dasha he was arrested on September 2019. At present he is under a favourable period of saturn dasha and venus antar dasha.

No party to get clear majority in Karnataka

The above analysis is telling from the movement of the planets that there is a lot of influence of Saturn in the horoscope of both of them and Saturn is also in its own sign Aquarius in the transit. Jupiter coming in Aries now and Sun being in Aries on May 13 is telling that there will be competition. No one will get absolute majority.

Due to Jupiter being in Aries in Basavaraj's Kundli, there is an indication of the BJP forming a government through means of manipulation.