EC raps Congress over allegations of EVM tampering in Karnataka polls: 'Voting machines never sent to South Africa'

Electronic Voting Machines | File Photo

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has denied allegations by the Congress party that EVMs were tampered with in the Karnataka assembly elections. In a letter to the Congress, the ECI said that all EVMs used in the elections were new and had been properly checked and verified.

Congress alleges EVM tampering in Karnataka elections

The Congress had alleged that the EVMs used in the elections were previously used in South Africa and had not been re-validated or re-verified. However, the ECI said that this was not true. An India Today report cited the letter stating that no EVMs were sent to South Africa nor does South Africa use EVMs.

ECI denies allegations, says all EVMs were new

The ECI also said that the Congress was aware that all new EVMs were being used in the Karnataka elections. The Election Commission stated in their letter that Karnataka Congress Committee was informed through Chief Electoral Officer of the state that according to instructions of ECI, photocopy of the list of FLC OK EVMs and VVPATs were provided to the National and State recognised political parties after FLC process at district level. The letter stated that the EVMs and VVPATs from ECIl, Hyderabad were used for the polls.

Congress was aware of new EVMs, says ECI

The ECI said that the Congress had been invited to participate in all stages of the EVM movement and commissioning in the Karnataka elections. The report cited the letter and stated that every time EVMs are received at district warehouses from other state/ district or manufacturers, the process is videographed and representatives of National and State recognised political parties are invited to witness it.

The letter also stated that all district-level representatives of all national and state recognised political parties including Congress were made aware of the place from where EVMs were received.

ECI calls Congress allegations baseless and malicious

The ECI said that the Congress' allegations were "baseless" and "malicious". The poll panel stated that factual basis of information with regard to South Africa, provided to the party by various sources, is non-existent. The committee also directed the party to publically expose the culprit.

The CI also gave them time till May 15, 5 pm to show what action they have initiated against the "mischievous sources".

ECI committed to ensuring free and fair elections

The ECI said that it was "committed to ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections" and that it would take "all necessary measures" to protect the integrity of the electoral process.