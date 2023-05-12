Ahead of Karnataka poll results, Congress, BJP leaders jittery; JD-S watchful |

Bengaluru: Karnataka witnessed hectic behind-the-scenes political activity on Thursday with several exit polls predicting a hung assembly. The Congress and the BJP were busy planning their moves ahead of D-day (May 13) when the results would be out, even as phone lines of leaders and strategists kept buzzing.

Though the exit polls have given the Congress the pole position, the party is taking all precautions, not wanting to be outmaneuvered by the BJP.

Congress chalks out 'Operation Hasta'

Sources said the Congress has chalked out ‘Operation Hasta’ (Kannada for hand, the party symbol) to foil the BJP’s time-tested ‘Operation Lotus’ plan. In the past, the BJP has used its backchannel skills to wean away MLAs from the Congress and the JD(S).

Dreading the inevitable, a vulnerable JD(S) has devised plans to keep its flock together, even as it is closely watching every move of the BJP and the Congress.

JD(S) is looking at which of two national parties can give it ministry

Deve Gowda’s Vokkaliga-dominated party has made it clear that no national party can form a government in Karnataka without its ‘blessings’. The regional party, confined just to the Old Mysuru region, expects a 2018-like situation and is looking to align with either of the two national parties. However, the biggest challenge is to prevent an exodus of new legislators, even as the BJP and the Congress dangle seductive ‘carrots’ to entice them.

The JD(S) is looking at which of the two national parties can give it the ministries it wants and a greater say in the new government.

“The two national parties will definitely try to break our party as they will not get the required numbers to form the government,” said former chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy.

He has made it clear he is one of the frontrunners for the chief minister’s post for the third time. “While we are cautious and are taking measures to keep our flock together, we will also ensure no party forms the government without our help,” he told the media.

AICC said BJP will try to break his party if party will get less than 150 seats

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said the BJP would try to break his party if the Congress gets anything less than 150 seats. But the Congress, too, has drawn up a strategy to muster the required numbers in case of a fractured verdict. Senior functionaries say talks are already on with potential winners from the BJP and the JD(S).

“Let us be practical. While we are confident of securing a clear majority, we are also wary of the BJP cobbling together a government by poaching in our backyard. Much has changed in Karnataka in five years, and BJP’s ploy will not be successful,” said Priyank Kharge, chairman of the state Congress media committee.

Political watchers admit the Congress has taken a cue from a crafty BJP and become even more aggressive. “Our Karnataka unit is no longer the old Congress, which was milder and vulnerable to defections,” BK Hariprasad, leader of the opposition in the legislative council and in charge of Congress’s campaign in the coastal region, said.

BJP emerged single largest party in 2018

The BJP emerged the single largest party in 2018 but fell short of a majority by nine seats. While the JD(S) and the Congress formed a coalition government, the BJP triggered the fall of the coalition government by inducting 17 MLAs from the Congress and the JD(S) into its fold. The saffron party formed the government in 2019.

The BJP is putting up a brave front saying it will not need anybody’s support this time.

“The need for the BJP to induct legislators of other parties will not arise since we will get a clear majority. The plan of the Congress to implement ‘Operation Hastha’ will only be a pipe dream, since they will not be able to lure our MLAs,” said Shobha Karandlaje, convener of BJP’s election management committee.

Record polling

Karnataka registered a voter turnout of 73.19% in the Assembly poll, which election officials on Thursday termed a record, while sharing the final figures.