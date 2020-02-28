Kamal Nath's new boozy plan: Madhya Pradesh government to open 'women-friendly' liquor shops

The Kamal Nath-led government will also set up exclusive outlets of foreign liquor brands in upmarket areas of the state's major cities. According to PTI report, outlets of imported foreign liquor also called bottled in origin (BIO) will be set up under the government's new liquor policy. These outlets would be opened in upmarket areas of Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

State excise commissioner Rajesh Bahuguna told PTI, "Under the new liquor policy, limited number of outlets selling high-end premium liquor, formulated and bottled abroad, would be allowed to open in some big cities."

In its liquor policy for 2020-21, the government plans to introduce the barcodes on alcohol bottles to track their supply from the factory to warehouses or depots and further to contractors.