Madhya Pradesh: CM Kamal Nath names Rs 1,000 crore irrigation project on tribal hero Tantya Bhil

BHOPAL: CM Kamal Nath has named Rs 1,000 crore irrigation project in Dhar district after tribal hero Tantya Bhil. He laid the foundation stone of project in Dahi in Dhar district on Wednesday.

This micro-irrigation project will cover 106 villages spread across 47,000 hectares of land in Dhar and Alirajpur districts and is expected to change lives of lakhs of tribal engaged in farming.

CM Nath said that tribal people are simple and diligent people but have been cheated for ages. It will not be tolerated anymore and new story of development will be written for the tribal people.

CM is said to have been very selective when it comes to field visits and programmes. However, considering upcoming local body elections Congress party and CM is back to woo its traditional base- tribal and farmers.

Addressing the gathering, CM said that despite inheriting empty coffers government is trying its best to enhance purchasing power of farmers. The micro-irrigation scheme will empower the farmers of these tribal dominated districts.

Dedicating the project on name of Tantya Bhil, CM said that current dispensation has made special programmes for their upliftment.