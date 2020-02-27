Madhya Pradesh to become Country’s horticulture capital: CM Kamal Nath

The CM said that NABARD has years of experience and intellectual capacity. Its use will be fruitful for the future. The NABARD will have to prepare plans for 2024-25. He said that today's scenario would change after five years. The goals set today can be achieved easily, but the challenge of achieving new targets must be accepted in future.

The NABARD has made an unprecedented contribution in Madhya Pradesh with an important role in building agricultural infrastructure. The knowledge that NABARD has acquired will have to be harnessed in expanding its vision in the future. He said that the plans made for Madhya Pradesh can also be useful for the country.

The Chief General Manager, NABARD, S K Bansal called upon banks to play a key role in achieving the targets. He stressed the need to increase KCC coverage to 100% farmers, invest in rural infrastructure and strive for financing agricultural producer groups.

He also discussed the benefits of loan worth Rs 26000 crore offered to the State under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) and the Long Term Seed Fund (LTIF). Giving information about e-Shakti project for self-help groups in 21 districts, he said that this will benefit about 2.5 lakh families of 25000 groups.

NABARD has made credit potential of 1,98,786 Crore for the year 2020-21. This is about 13 percent more than the previous year's 1,74,970 Crore. In this, Rs 1,03,005 Crore for agriculture loan, Rs 44 thousand 982 crore for term loan, about 32,001 Crore for micro, small and medium entrepreneurs and Rs 18,797 Crore for priority sector like export credit, education, housing, renewable energy and other social infrastructure.