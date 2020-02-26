Tata Trust to setup health & wellness centres across Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath has laid stress on ensuring quality health services and marching towards this objective, the State Government signed an MoU with Tata Trust in the Mantralay on Wednesday.

Under the programme the Madhya Pradesh Health and Wellness Centres would be set up to improve primary health services.

On behalf of the State Government, Chief Secretary SR Mohanty and Tata Trust Vice President and ex- chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh Vijay Singh signed the MoU.

Public health and family welfare minister Tulsiram Silawat was present. CM said that ensuring better health facilities to the people in urban and rural areas is the primary goal of the state government. Efforts are on for last one year. The top priority is to ensure that the benefits of state-of-the-art treatment reach the people.

CM laid stress on the need to evolve a strong monitoring mechanism and adopt fresh approach while assuring delivery of quality health services.

A monitoring committee will be formed jointly by the National Health Mission and Trust for periodic monitoring of the implementation of the project.

Principal secretary public health and family welfare Pallavi Jain Govil, principal secretary medical education Shivasekhar Shukla and senior representatives of the Trust were present on the occasion.

About MoU

According to MoU, 5 health and wellness centres will be set up in 23 high priority districts. Tata Trust will extend technical and managerial support for 115 identified health and wellness centres to be set up in four years. Tata Trust will expand cooperation for 500 more health and wellness centres later. Electronic health record of beneficiaries will be maintained in these districts. In addition, the Tata Trusts will also support high-risk pregnant women, referral to complex cases of diabetes, hypertension and cancer and necessary follow-up treatment. The technical committee of experts will implement the scheme.