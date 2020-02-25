Bhopal Smart City project: NGT orders status quo on construction, issues notices

BHOPAL: National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday ordered to maintain status quo on ongoing construction work under Bhopal Smart City project which involves felling of more than 6,000 trees in Tatya Tope Nagar.

As many as 1,500 trees have already been cut down, and another 4,500 are in the line, however, now following the direction of the green tribunal, the felling of these thousands of trees have been put on hold till further order.

The bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S. Rathore issued notices to Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited, director-cum-chairman of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning Madhya Pradesh and Bhopal Municipal Corporation to maintain status quo on the construction work.

"It has been contended by the counsel for the applicant that in the map attached to the EIA (environmental impact assessment) project report shows that places like stadium and dussehra maidan have been included as area for development of green belt. In the meanwhile, we direct the parties to maintain the status quo as it exists today," the bench said. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Green and Green Lawyers contending that there will be significant air and noise pollution problems due to movement of traffic in the area due to cutting of 1,500 trees which were acting as a buffer and reducing noise and dust pollution. The plea stated that T T Nagar Stadium and Dussehra Maidan are shown as green belt area in the smart city project however there plantation is not possible, informed Sachin Verma, one of the counsels of petitioner.