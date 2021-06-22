'Just to create hullabaloo': TMC slams PM Modi over notice sent to Bengal ex-chief secy Alapan Bandopadhyay

Kolkata: TMC MPs Saugata Roy and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Tuesday slammed the BJP led central government for sending a notice to former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and called it a BJPs ‘political vendetta’.
Addressing a press conference, Saugata Roy said that it’s a political vendetta of the BJP government just to harass the ruling Trinamool Congress.
“The BJP cannot digest their loss and just to create hullabaloo is just sending such notices so that the TMC government cannot work. This shows the inhuman face of BJP as they know that a couple of days back Alapan had lost his mother,” claimed Saugata.
Calling Alapan as an honest officer, Saugata claimed that the BJP cannot see honest officers doing positive work. “The BJP cannot see any honest officer working in peace. Moreover, calling an officer amidst work is against the constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to break the federal structure,” added the TMC MP.
TMC’s Sukhendu Sekhar Roy stated that sending a summon letter to the former West Bengal Chief Secretary is also unconstitutional. “The state decides which officer will receive the Prime Minister. In this case nothing was decided who will receive the Prime Minister at Kalaikunda meeting so summoning Alapan is just their ploy against the state,” mentioned the TMC Rajya Sabha MP.
Notably, The BJP led Central Government on Monday sent a letter to former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay stating that he will have to pay a heavy penalty if he doesn’t reply within 30 days for his reason of breaking rule number 8 of All India Service.
West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh said, “This is completely the decision of administration and party has nothing to do in it. People of TMC can call Alapan Bandopadhyay an honest officer but the truth is known to everyone.”