'Just to create hullabaloo': TMC slams PM Modi over notice sent to Bengal ex-chief secy Alapan Bandopadhyay

Kolkata: TMC MPs Saugata Roy and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Tuesday slammed the BJP led central government for sending a notice to former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and called it a BJPs ‘political vendetta’.

Addressing a press conference, Saugata Roy said that it’s a political vendetta of the BJP government just to harass the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“The BJP cannot digest their loss and just to create hullabaloo is just sending such notices so that the TMC government cannot work. This shows the inhuman face of BJP as they know that a couple of days back Alapan had lost his mother,” claimed Saugata.