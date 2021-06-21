'Heartless': TMC slams Centre for initiating major disciplinary proceedings against ex-Bengal chief secy Alapan Bandyopadhyay

Kolkata: The BJP-led Central government on Monday sent a letter to former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay stating that he will have to pay a heavy penalty if he doesn’t reply within 30 days for his reason of breaking rule number 8 of All India Service.

“Within 30 days Alapan Bandyopadhyay will have to submit a written statement in his defense. If he wants, he can also express his desire to be present in person and answer,” read the memorandum.

The memorandum also stated that the Central government will also take strict disciplinary action against the former West Bengal Chief Secretary.

Notably, Alapan along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had arrived late for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cyclone Yaas review on May 28 after holding the same meeting with Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Pattanaik.

It can be recalled that Mamata Banerjee and Alapan Bandyopadhyay visited the Prime Minister and soon after submitting the primary report on the destruction due to Cyclone Yaas left the venue.

Following this act, the Central government despite giving extension to Alapan had asked him to join in New Delhi by May 30, following which Alapan instead of going to Delhi retired and vacated the post to become the chief advisor to Mamata Banerjee.

Following Alapan’s retirement the central government had served a show-cause letter to the former West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay.

Earlier this month, the BJP government claimed that the conduct of former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay has made a ‘serious dent to IAS’.

Following today’s letter to Alapan the ruling Trinamool Congress cried foul against the BJP government and termed them ‘heartless’.

“Few days back Alapan had lost his mother and during the polls he had lost his younger brother and amidst this chaos, the BJP is sending such letters to Alapan. This proves that the BJP is heartless and according to rule 8 they will deprive Alapan to get the benefits that he was entitled post-retirement. Post poll debacle the BJP is trying to create unnecessary tension in West Bengal,” slammed TMC MP Saugata Roy.