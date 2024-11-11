 J&K: Search Operation Underway In Kishtwar's Saranwan Area Following Encounter That Claimed Life Of One Solider
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: Search Operation Underway In Kishtwar's Saranwan Area Following Encounter That Claimed Life Of One Solider

J&K: Search Operation Underway In Kishtwar's Saranwan Area Following Encounter That Claimed Life Of One Solider

J&K: Search Operation Underway in Kishtwar's Saranwan Area Following Encounter that Claimed the Life of One Soldier

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
Reinforcements are being sent to the encounter site as the situation in the area remains tense. | X @Sarjeevan Kumar

Kishtwar: A search operation by security forces is currently underway in the Saranwan area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir to nab terrorists, a day after an Army jawan was killed during an encounter here.

Reinforcements are being sent to the encounter site as the situation in the area remains tense.

On Sunday, an Army jawan, Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar was killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in the Kishtwar district.

In a post on X on Sunday, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Knight Corps and all ranks honoured the sacrifice of Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar of 2 Para (SF).

FPJ Shorts
Nita Ambani Oozes Royalty In Udaipur With A White-On-White Chikankari Ensemble
Nita Ambani Oozes Royalty In Udaipur With A White-On-White Chikankari Ensemble
UP Police Constable Result 2024: Results Expected To Be Released This Month; Check Updates
UP Police Constable Result 2024: Results Expected To Be Released This Month; Check Updates
JioHotstar: Dubai-Based Siblings Ready To Give Reliance The Domain For Free, Say 'No One Has Pressured Them'
JioHotstar: Dubai-Based Siblings Ready To Give Reliance The Domain For Free, Say 'No One Has Pressured Them'
'Those Who Say Religion Is In Danger, Their Own Party Is In Danger': Riteish Deshmukh Attacks BJP In Fiery Speech During Brother Dhiraj's Campaign Rally In Latur Rural; Video
'Those Who Say Religion Is In Danger, Their Own Party Is In Danger': Riteish Deshmukh Attacks BJP In Fiery Speech During Brother Dhiraj's Campaign Rally In Latur Rural; Video
Read Also
J&K: Search Operation Underway In Baramulla After Sopore Encounter
article-image

Tweet Of GOC Of The White Knight Corps

The post read, "Sub Rakesh was part of a joint CT (counter-insurgency) operation launched in the general area of Bhart Ridge area of Kishtwar district on November 9, 2024. We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief."

Read Also
J&K Encounter: 2 Terrorists Gunned Down By Security Forces After Overnight Gunfight In Baramulla's...
article-image

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, the gunfight erupted in the Keshwan area on November 10, with three to four terrorists believed to be trapped in the area.

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Pays Tribute To Army Jawan

Meanwhile, Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh yesterday paid tribute to the army jawan, Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar, who lost his life during a gunfight between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

In a post shared on X, Captain Amarinder Singh honoured the army jawan and prayed for the speedy recovery of the three injured soldiers.

"Saluting the bravery of Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir fighting terrorists. Heartfelt condolences to his family & loved ones. Your sacrifice will never be forgotten. Praying to Waheguru ji for the speedy recovery of the 3 injured soldiers," Captain Amarinder Singh posted on X.

Read Also
'Situation Cannot Be Normalised In A Vacuum,' Says J&K CM Omar Abdullah, Emphasizing Importance Of...
article-image

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: 13-Year-Old Girl's Scalp Ripped Off After Hair Gets Entangled In Swing's Rod At Kannauj Fair;...

UP: 13-Year-Old Girl's Scalp Ripped Off After Hair Gets Entangled In Swing's Rod At Kannauj Fair;...

J&K: Search Operation Underway In Kishtwar's Saranwan Area Following Encounter That Claimed Life Of...

J&K: Search Operation Underway In Kishtwar's Saranwan Area Following Encounter That Claimed Life Of...

UP Judge Alleges Attack On Car By Sundar Bhati Gang While Travelling To Noida; Cops Rule Out Claims...

UP Judge Alleges Attack On Car By Sundar Bhati Gang While Travelling To Noida; Cops Rule Out Claims...

'Looked Very Unlocal Train': Mumbaikars React As Smriti Irani Travels In Almost Empty Mumbai Local...

'Looked Very Unlocal Train': Mumbaikars React As Smriti Irani Travels In Almost Empty Mumbai Local...

Vistara Bids Farewell As Final Flight Departs Today Following Its Merger With Air India

Vistara Bids Farewell As Final Flight Departs Today Following Its Merger With Air India