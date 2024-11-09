'Situation Cannot Be Normalised In A Vacuum,' Says J&K CM Omar Abdullah, Emphasizing Importance Of Coordination Between Govt & Law Enforcement In Normalising Situation In UT

(File photo) National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah | File

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday emphasised the importance of coordination between the government and law enforcement in normalizing the situation in the union territory.

He assured citizens that his administration's agenda prioritizes their needs, including electricity, gas cylinders, and ration scale increases. Abdullah vowed to initiate a new era of development and peace.

'Govt's Agenda Will Be Decided By The People Of J&K,' Says CM Omar Abdullah

The J-K CM stated that his government's agenda will be decided by the people of J-K. He emphasised that the situation in the union territory cannot be normalised in a vacuum and that the government and the administration of the J-K Lieutenant Governor are working in close coordination.

"I write a lot on Twitter but I don't read at all. I don't have the habit of looking at Facebook and I only hear from my father on WhatsApp. I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that our agenda will not be decided by WhatsApp, Facebook or Twitter. Our agenda will be decided by the people of Jammu and Kashmir...The process of recruitment has started and it will also be accelerated. Here some suggestions were given by some members, which we will look into later. Our promises to the people regarding electricity have been mentioned and that too will be implemented soon. The promise of giving gas cylinders and increasing the ration scale to the people will also be put before the people very soon," said Omar Abdullah in the J-K Assembly.

Omar Abdullah was speaking on the vote of thanks for the lieutenant governor's address in the House, which met on Monday for its first session post abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories by the Central government on August 5, 2019.

"Many responsibilities have been given to the elected government but one important responsibility is to maintain law and order, to prepare a policy scheme against militancy, terror and violence, this responsibility is not with the government. The situation cannot be normalised in a vacuum. The government and the administration of J-K LG are in close coordination in this matter. No one should have any doubt that there is any kind of conflict or confusion between the government and the police," he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah further emphasised that it is his intention to start a new era of development in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I want to assure J-K Police, central forces and other security forces that our government stands with them completely in keeping the situation normal and in establishing peace here. It becomes our responsibility to keep the situation in Jammu and Kashmir good so that we can fulfil the promise we made to the people about development and about starting a new era of progress here," he said.

